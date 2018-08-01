SPORTS
Carlos Correa to begin rehab assignment after back injury

SEATTLE -- Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi after missing more than a month with a back injury.

Correa left the Astros on Wednesday to join Corpus Christi for a series against Frisco beginning Thursday. Correa says he expects to play shortstop for the Hooks and hopes the rehab assignment will last only about a week.

Correa has been out since late June when he landed on the 10-day disabled list with lower back soreness. He ramped up the intensity of his workouts this week with the club, going through a full pregame of batting practice and work in the field.

Correa was hitting .268 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 73 games before going on the disabled list. The Astros are 16-13 with Correa out.
