Carlos Correa likely to return to Astros for weekend series

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been out since late June with a lower back injury, will likely be activated for this weekend's series against theSeattle Mariners.

"We hope to get him back early at the beginning of the homestand, if all goes well," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

Correa, who went on the DL on June 26, is scheduled to play one more game for Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

"It feels great," Correa told reporters about his back. "The rehab games, I've been really happy with them. No pain at all, no discomfort. It feels back to normal."

Correa was hitting .268 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 73 games before going on the disabled list..

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
