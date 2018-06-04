Greatness. Earl Campbell, Hakeem Olajuwon, Reid sitting in for Nolan Ryan. Houston Sports Hall of Fame. Ring ceremony. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/R7yxvnT20a — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) June 4, 2018

Always great to see the Dream. HSHOF Ring ceremony. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/AoT18ydkqt — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) June 4, 2018

Houston Sports Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony. Wow! The 34’s showing off their rings. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Aokd0Hp3L3 — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) June 4, 2018

Three Houston sports legends finally got the rings they deserve.Former Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell, former Houston Astros pitcher Nolan Ryan and former Houston Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon were inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon during a ceremony at the Green Street Promenade in downtown Houston.The inductees open the first phase of the hall of fame by unveiling their plaques on the walkway.Already hall-of-famers in their respective sports halls, the three men who wore No. 34 during their careers represent the inaugural class for the Houston hall.