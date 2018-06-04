SPORTS

Honoring 3 Houston greats: Campbell, Ryan, Olajuwon receive Houston Sports HOF rings

EMBED </>More Videos

Reid Ryan - who represented Nolan Ryan, Earl Campbell, and Hakeem Olajuwon get rings as the inaugural class of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three Houston sports legends finally got the rings they deserve.

Former Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell, former Houston Astros pitcher Nolan Ryan and former Houston Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon were inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon during a ceremony at the Green Street Promenade in downtown Houston.

The inductees open the first phase of the hall of fame by unveiling their plaques on the walkway.

Already hall-of-famers in their respective sports halls, the three men who wore No. 34 during their careers represent the inaugural class for the Houston hall.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston Astroshall of fameHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News