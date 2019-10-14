Sports

Houston bakery uses unsold Yankees cookies for batting practice: Video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One Houston bakery showed the New York Yankees who's boss in an Instagram video Saturday evening.

El Bolillo Bakery said they made Astros and Yankees cookies in the spirit of competition, but the Yankees cookies didn't sell.

Luckily, they had the perfect idea of what to do with the leftover cookies.

The video above shows them using the cookies for "batting practice," smashing them into hundreds of pieces in the bakery parking lot.

In a witty caption they said, "El Bolillo Bakery- 1, Famous NY Bakery- 0. Any challengers?"

RELATED:
Astros lose homefield advantage as bats go silent in ALCS Game 1 loss
Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros
Memorial Hermann NICU babies support the Houston Astros for ALCS Game 1
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosnew york yankeesbakerycookies
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros start Verlander to take back a win in ALCS Game 2
Homeowner arrested after 3 found shot to death in Liberty Co.
17-year-old who beat cancer twice returns to football field
NY Deli is all about Astros despite name
Clear Creek Choir roots on Astros with 80's tune
Yankees and Astros fans bond over love for Tex-Mex
Dave Ward signs books at Galveston event
Show More
Texans' big win in Kansas City made bigger with this stat
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
4-year-old nearly drowns in pond at temple worship center: HCSO
Federal prison inmates escape and return with whiskey
2 teen girls shot after fight breaks out in apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News