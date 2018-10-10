SPORTS

ASTROS v. RED SOX: Houston and Boston to face off in ALCS

Astros return to Minute Maid Park (AP Photo/David Dermer)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros will face off against the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series after Boston toppled the Yankees on Tuesday night in Game 4.


Limited individual tickets for the ALCS home games went on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m., but the tickets sold out within three minutes.

Fans could purchase their tickets by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS or online at www.astros.com/postseason.

Astros locker room celebration after ALDS win



Tickets were not available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office.


Here's the full ALCS schedule:

  • Game 1 will be Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:09 p.m. in Boston
  • Game 2 will be Sunday, Oct. 14 at 6:09 p.m. in Boston
  • Game 3 will be Tuesday, Oct. 16. in Houston, time TBD
  • Game 4 will be Wednesday, Oct. 17 in Houston, time TBD
  • If necessary, Game 5 will be Thursday, Oct. 18 in Houston, time TBD
  • If necessary, Game 6 will be Saturday, Oct. 20 in Boston, time TBD
  • If necessary, Game 7 will be Sunday, Oct. 21 in Boston, time TBD


The 108-win Red Sox will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But Astros' fans say it doesn't matter where the team plays. They can still defeat Boston.

"We can beat them there. It doesn't matter who has the best record, and they get the best of seven. We can still beat them there, I saw it happen so I know it can happen," said fan Jennifer Lopez.

The Astros played the Red Sox seven times during the regular season, with Houston winning four of those match-ups.

The series tickets are already hard to come by if you're trying to see them in Boston. Resale tickets there are going for $150 for standing room only tickets. You'll be out a couple thousand dollars for good seats.

What fans will pay when the series returns to Houston depends on how the Astros do over the weekend.

"If we go over to Boston and lose the first two and come back here, it is still going to be reasonable. If we go over there and win the first two, it is definitely going to be a hot ticket because everyone wants to see them clinch," said Kayla Ramsey with Midtown Tickets.

Bookies give the Astros the best chance to win the World Series at 2-1 odds. The Red Sox have 3-1 odds.

The Astros returned to Houston on Tuesday after taking care of business in Cleveland, sweeping the Indians to advance to the ALCS.

The hometown team arrived in style, hitting the streets from Minute Maid Park in slick rides, from a Lamborghini to a Range Rover, to an Infinity Q60.

