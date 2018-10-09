SPORTS

HOT WHEELS: Houston Astros players drive in style

EMBED </>More Videos

From a Lamborghini to a Range Rover, to an Infinity Q60, these are just some of their hot wheels.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They're the hottest team on the baseball field, but the Houston Astros' wheels are the hottest in the streets.

Just a day after sweeping the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS and advancing to the ALCS, your favorite baseball players are back home.

RELATED: CHASING HISTORY: 'Stros return home to Houston after ALDS sweep

The guys landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday afternoon and were transported to Minute Maid Park, where they showed off their fancy sports cars as they left from the park and headed home.

While the players were making their way out, Eyewitness News caught a glimpse of what vehicles some of them are driving.

RELATED: 'I'M GETTING HOT': Back-to-back shirts in high demand

From a Lamborghini to a Range Rover, to an Infinity Q60, these are just some of their hot wheels.

Check out more of the 'Stros' luxurious cars in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstroscarsbaseballMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Take your picture at these 6 amazing Astros murals
Texans place CB Kayvon Webster on injured reserve
'Stros return home to Houston after ALDS sweep
FRIENDLY WAGER: Top cops wager in Battle of Texas game
More Sports
Top Stories
'Stros return home to Houston after ALDS sweep
Couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Stranger pays for Cy-Woods students' homecoming dinners
Man on JACK'D date beaten and held at gunpoint in Houston
Starbucks announces new family care benefits for employees
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
Conroe priest accused of molesting kids can't go near any
Standoff ends after barricaded gunman found dead inside home
Show More
Jogger narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping in Spring
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Credit card skimmers found at gas station in Katy
Astros' Alex Bregman angry team isn't playing on primetime TV
FRIENDLY WAGER: Top cops wager in Battle of Texas game
More News