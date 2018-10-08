HOUSTON ASTROS

SWEEP! Astros going to ALCS after 11-3 win over Indians in Game 3

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros GM Jeff Luhnow says the team is looking at Game 3 like it's Game 1. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros are going to the ALCS after their 11-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Game 3.

The Astros earned history with their first playoff sweep in franchise history on Monday.

The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALDS after winning Saturday 3-1.
SEE ALSO: Meet the Astros fan who bought an entire section beer during Game 1

EMBED More News Videos

How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game? Eddie Flores found out.



ABC13's Bob Slovak spoke to Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow about this crucial game saying that the team is looking at it like it's Game 1 of the series.

"That's the way to do it. Last year, Cleveland was up 2-0 going into New York and then ended up going home a week later. We have to stay focused. These guys have their backs against the walls, so they're going to come out fighting," Luhnow said.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch made two switches, starting Brian McCann behind the plate and using Tony Kemp as his DH instead of Tyler White, who served that role in the first two games.

Meanwhile, Indians manager Terry Francona found a simple way to sum up his team's tenuous state this October.

And he channeled Yogi Berra to do it.

"As long as we're still breathing, we're still breathing," Francona said before Monday's critical Game 3 against the Houston Astros. "We just don't have a lot of margin for error."

With his club down 2-0 and batting only .100 (6 for 60) so far in the series and facing left-hander Dallas Keuchel in Game 3, Francona juggled his lineup by starting right-handed hitters Yandy Diaz at designated hitter and Brandon Guyer in right field. Also, Edwin Encarnacion was switched from DH and will play first base, replacing left-handed Yonder Alonso.

The Indians were dominated in Games 1 and 2 by Astros fireballers Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. Cleveland has had some success against Keuchel, beating him on May 19 in Houston. The Indians scored three runs in the first inning and chased Keuchel after in five innings.

In his second matchup against Cleveland on May 25, he allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings.

If the Astros win, they'll return to the ALCS, with a heavyweight title bout against another superteam on tap for whoever wins the other series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astros
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
HPD chief wins corned beef sandwiches with Astros win
George Springer's shot ties AL playoff record en route to sweep of Indians
October orbit: Astros advance with 11-3 win, sweep Indians
Astros' Gerrit Cole in company of Tom Seaver with 12 K's, no walks
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Game of the Week: Deer Park at North Shore Oct. 12
HPD chief wins corned beef sandwiches with Astros win
George Springer's shot ties AL playoff record en route to sweep of Indians
October orbit: Astros advance with 11-3 win, sweep Indians
More Sports
Top Stories
Car flips off bridge on Grand Parkway near New Territory
ULTIMATE ASTROS FOOD: Celebrate with these 9 hot treats
Alex Bregman says he's mad Astros aren't on primetime
Boy with diabetes gains new alert dog and companion
Dave Ward's Houston: How Union Station came to be
HPD chief wins corned beef sandwiches with Astros win
MOST WANTED DEADBEAT: Doctor owes $4M in child support
Leukemia patient says he was beaten by Galveston police
Show More
Student claims teacher attacked him during class
Woman hopes to find missing charm bracelet from late husband
Hurricane Michael strengthens to category 1 storm
Governor: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honor veterans instead
More News