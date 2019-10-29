Sports

Astros turn to Rockets legends for help before Game 6 tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston Astros make their own "Clutch City" run to a championship as the 1994 Houston Rockets did, the baseball club is fittingly calling on two hometown basketball legends to help them complete that run.

The Astros announced Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler will take part in the ceremonial first pitch, with Olajuwon throwing to Drexler.

Drexler will pull double pre-game duties, making the "Play Ball!" call.

But helping out in the postseason is familiar to Drexler, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees in 2017.

The star power doesn't end there.

Before country music legend Clay Walker sings the national anthem, the Houston Fire Department Honor Guard will present our nation's colors.

Fans heading to Tuesday night's match up versus the Nationals will receive an Astros postseason rally towel.

Don't forget that the party for fans starts early.

A postseason street fest will kick off at 4 p.m. on Crawford Street. You'll need a valid game ticket to get into the fest, which ends at 7 p.m.

The game is set for 7:07 p.m., and Astros ace Justin Verlander will be on the mound.

The Washington Nationals will send pitcher Stephen Strasburg out to try to help them stay alive.

With the Astros leading the series 3-2, this could be the game that seals Houston's second World Series title in just three seasons.

Watch: 10 cool facts about Hakeem Olajuwon
EMBED More News Videos

Things you probably didn't know about Hakeem Olajuwon

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astroswashington nationals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen injured while racing motorcycle on Grand Parkway: Deputies
Man's relatives find loved one and woman dead in home
Suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
Watt's good luck gift to Altuve before Game 6 of World Series
Alvin man says 'psychotic' cow nearly killed him
Man killed at home tried to escape through window: Family
Maleah Davis' 'airway restricted' when she died: Documents
Show More
Man on trial for killing his wife didn't hire lawyer
Halloween chill! High temp could be coldest since 1925
Navy veteran in wheelchair found beaten to death
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned indefinitely
Houston Astros pitcher Joe Smith's tribute to Tyler Skaggs
More TOP STORIES News