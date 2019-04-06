Houston Astros paid tribute to Bush family, Travis Scott caps go on sale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5234021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros reveal special edition hat designed by Travis Scott | The cap will be on sale exclusively on the same day Scott delivers first pitch

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5210954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Leave the bags at home, Astros fans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5123972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Houston Astros released its new slogan for the upcoming season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans experienced an emotional night during the Astros home opener game Friday night at Minute Maid Park as the team honored the lives of President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush.The Houston team presented the Bush family with replica commemorative bricks honoring President Bush and the former first lady, who were constantly present for Astros games in their latter years.A video tribute dedicated to the first couple was also played, showing the bricks that are now placed in front of Minute Maid Park.The couple's son, Neil Bush, and their grandsons, Pierce and George P. Bush, were present, and George P. Bush threw out the first pitch.On Saturday, Travis Scott gets to take the mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before the second game of the series.In addition, Scott's special edition New Era Astros hats will be on sale starting that day. A limited amount of hats will be available in the Astros Team Store on 6th Street.The team tweeted a sneak peek of the design, adding the hat will be on sale beginning at 4 p.m. that day. Only fans with tickets to the game will be allowed to purchase it.First pitch for the second game of the series is set for 6:10 p.m.And as a reminder, there is a new bag policy at Minute Maid Park. You can get familiar with it here: