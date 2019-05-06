Astros in Mexico: Fans celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Monterrey with back to back wins

Final score: 10-4 ASTROS!!!!! What an amazing weekend in #Monterrey for our #Stros #MayraInMexicoABC13 — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) May 5, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5284599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Monterrey-native Mariano Ramirez is eager to welcome the Astros to his hometown after meeting one of his idols in Houston.

MONTERREY, Mexico (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros stole the show with back to back wins in this weekend's Mexico Series in Monterrey against the Los Angeles Angels.Though this wasn't the first time the Astros have played in Mexico, it was their first time in Monterrey.Many Houstonians made the trip to the Mountain City for an exciting weekend, some of which said they have never been south of the border."I'm having a great time, the people here are great," said a fan. "This is my first time in Monterrey!"