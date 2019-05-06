Astros in Mexico: Fans celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Monterrey with back to back wins

Final score: 10-4 ASTROS!!!!! What an amazing weekend in #Monterrey for our #Stros #MayraInMexicoABC13— Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) May 5, 2019
Though this wasn't the first time the Astros have played in Mexico, it was their first time in Monterrey.
Look good, play good. 😎 #MéxicoSeries pic.twitter.com/yOxBG12Upe— MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2019
Many Houstonians made the trip to the Mountain City for an exciting weekend, some of which said they have never been south of the border.
"I'm having a great time, the people here are great," said a fan. "This is my first time in Monterrey!"
