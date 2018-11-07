SPORTS

Marwin Gonzalez's well-earned free agency payday puts Astros in replacement mode

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros facing reality without reliable Marwin Gonzalez

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Marwin Gonzalez proved to be the Swiss Army knife that the Houston Astros needed over the last two seasons.

Especially in a 2018 campaign that saw injured stars up and down the batting order, Gonzalez proved he can be inserted to give the team a chance at competitive parts of the season. Case in point, the 29-year-old played every position at one point of 2018 except for pitcher and catcher.

And when a grounder or relay was needed at any part of the field, he was ready to gun a runner out.

His value is not hidden to MLB circles and the Astros are aware that a big money contract is on the horizon for the free agent known as "Margo."

"What club is not going to bring up Marwin Gonzalez," his agent Scott Boras told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday, adding that Gonzalez's camp has met with 14 teams about his services.



Observers give Houston long odds to retain him.

After all, in the last two seasons, he appeared in 134 and 145 games, respectively. He padded his stats in his breakout year, the 2017 World Series-winning season, batting a career high .303 with 90 RBIs and 23 home runs.

In terms of fielding, Gonzalez made his money in the Astros' much beleaguered left field position, starting 65 games and recording 98 putouts in 2018. From the middle of the infield, where he took up residence for injured Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve, he totaled 110 fielding assists on 177 chances.

So, what happens? How should the Astros remedy the Marwin Gonzalez-sized hole in their lineup?

MLB.com beat writer for the Astros, Brian McTaggart, brings up Yuli Gurriel as the prime candidate for that role.

Gurriel is due to make $18.8 million over the next two seasons. Similarly seen as a reliable role player in 2018, Gurriel, who is primarily a first baseman, was placed at all infield positions at some point this season. He played at either second, third or shortstop in 38 games, converting 20 putouts on 73 chances. Tyler White would fill the role at first in that case.

While that versatility can help, it still doesn't definitely address what the Astros must do for left field, whether that's signing a replacement out of free agency (Bryce Harper), committing to a cost-effective prospect (Kyle Tucker) or giving the job to Tony Kemp, another player whom Houston had to extensively utilize.

For now, Astros fans may have to replay the glory of Gonzalez's clutch homer from Game 2 of last year's Fall Classic.

RELATED STORIES

Astros pitcher Brad Peacock welcomes new baby to family

Lance McCullers Jr. to miss Houston Astros' 2019 season after Tommy John surgery

Houston Astros' All-Star Alex Bregman launches YouTube channel

Justin Verlander can win his 2nd Cy Young Award after career-best season with Astros

Dallas Keuchel lone Astro to win 2018 Gold Glove award

Astros decline $15 million option on McCann's contract

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve underwent knee surgery on Friday

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Vance Joseph: Demaryius Thomas no longer a Bronco; can't worry about that
Astros pitcher Brad Peacock welcomes new baby to family
Astros lose Lance McCullers Jr. until 2020 after Tommy John surgery
Lance McCullers Jr. to miss 2019 season after surgery
More Sports
Top Stories
Father faces murder charge after crash kills 8-year-old son
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
Judge allegedly let kids go if they promised not to kill anyone
Rescued worker gives thumbs up after being freed from trench
What you need to know about Nutcracker Market
Houston's most dangerous intersections put drivers in peril
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Texas town braces for potential arrival of migrant caravan
Show More
Turner: Major cuts coming in light of Prop B vote
Conroe ISD bus driver arrested for child pornography
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
Pres. Trump calls CNN reporter 'rude, terrible person'
Thompson sentenced to 25 years for man's murder outside Denny's
More News