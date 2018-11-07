SPORTS

Astros pitcher Brad Peacock welcomes new baby to family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Congratulations are in order for Brad Peacock and his wife who welcomed a new member into their family.

On Tuesday, Peacock posted a photo on Twitter of his and Stephanie's newborn son, Jaxson Peacock, born Monday afternoon.

Baby Jaxson will join his older brother, Colton Joseph Peacock, who was born in 2017.


The newborn was greeted with his very first baseball, which bared his ink footprint and sat at the top of the crib.

Brad says the baby weighed seven pounds and was 19.5 inches long.
