SPORTS

Lance McCullers Jr. to miss Houston Astros' 2019 season after Tommy John surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn more about Astros' pitching star, Lance McCullers Jr.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lance McCullers Jr., who became a reliable arm for the Houston Astros pitching staff despite missing a chunk of the 2018 season, will now miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery.

The team announced the right-handed McCullers had Tommy John surgery performed on his right elbow on Tuesday. Despite the length of time of his absence, he is expected to make a full recovery, the team said.

The 25-year-old McCullers was a 2017 All-Star Game selection. He appeared in 25 games, starting 22 of them. He had a 10-6 record in 2018.

McCullers, though, had been ravaged with the injury bug over the last two seasons. He missed 43 games due to right elbow discomfort.

He returned from a two-month stint on the disabled list, appearing in relief stints during the final week of the 2018 regular season. He also appeared out of the bullpen in five postseason appearances.



Over his career, he is 29-22 in 83 appearances with a 3.67 ERA.

After news of his season-long sidelining hit, McCullers posted on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES
7 things to know about Lance McCullers Jr.

PARTY LIKE A RAP STAR: Lance McCullers spends birthday at Drake concert with Astros squad
EMBED More News Videos

Astros head to the Drake concert.

Astros' Lance McCullers adds metallic streak in hair transformation
EMBED More News Videos

The silver fox? Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers looks different lately, thanks to a hair transformation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssurgeryHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros lose Lance McCullers Jr. until 2020 after Tommy John surgery
Astros' All-Star Alex Bregman launches YouTube channel
Demaryius Thomas airs grievances after trade from Broncos
'WithMerci' fundraiser celebrated 3 years of serving Houston
More Sports
Top Stories
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
Multiple Harris Co. voting sites to remain open until 8 p.m.
Cruz campaign taking nothing for granted in senate race
Beto O'Rourke awaits election results after hard-fought campaign
Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter
John Culberson hoping to hold U.S. House District 7 seat
Fletcher remains vigilant during congressional race
Show More
Democrat Todd Litton touts nonprofit work in House race
Dan Crenshaw campaigns for GOP continuity in House race
Wilmer Valderrama celebrating Election Day in Montrose
4 law school roommates share journey becoming judges
Travis Scott leaving Astroworld Fest tickets at voting locations
More News