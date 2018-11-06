Amazing that McCullers pitched in the playoffs. Gave it everything he had for the #Astros. Get well soon @LMcCullers43 — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) November 6, 2018

Days are long but years are short. I will be back better than ever, better believe that!!! Come back SZN starts now!!! ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ #SIUEFA https://t.co/9rTMVwLbgm — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 7, 2018

Lance McCullers Jr., who became a reliable arm for the Houston Astros pitching staff despite missing a chunk of the 2018 season, will now miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery.The team announced the right-handed McCullers had Tommy John surgery performed on his right elbow on Tuesday. Despite the length of time of his absence, he is expected to make a full recovery, the team said.The 25-year-old McCullers was a 2017 All-Star Game selection. He appeared in 25 games, starting 22 of them. He had a 10-6 record in 2018.McCullers, though, had been ravaged with the injury bug over the last two seasons. He missed 43 games due to right elbow discomfort.He returned from a two-month stint on the disabled list, appearing in relief stints during the final week of the 2018 regular season. He also appeared out of the bullpen in five postseason appearances.Over his career, he is 29-22 in 83 appearances with a 3.67 ERA.After news of his season-long sidelining hit, McCullers posted on Twitter.