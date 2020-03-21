Astros' Carlos Correa reminds fans to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is asking his fans to stay mindful during the coronavirus pandemic.In a video posted on his Instagram Friday night, Correa said he and his wife Daniella Correa Rodriguez have been at home practicing social distancing, and they want their fans to do the same."I know you guys miss baseball, I miss baseball a lot also," he said as he started off the video."I just want to take this time to address something I'm sure you guys have heard 1,000 times already, to wash your hands, to not touch your face, to practice social distancing," he reminded his fans.He then went on to pass a special message along for millennials."I hear a lot of millennials out there saying that they don't care, that they aren't going to let this affect them, that they aren't going to die from this," Correa said."I think now is the time to stop only caring about ourselves and start caring about other people."Correa is not the only person to plead with millennials during the crisis. In one of President Donald Trump's many public press conferences with the Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said it's time for millennials to get serious."In some respects, you are certainly less vulnerable than I am," the 79-year-old Fauci said. "However, what you might inadvertently do - and I know you don't want to do that - you don't want to put your loved ones at risk, particularly the ones who are elderly and the ones who have compromised conditions. We can't do this without the young people cooperating."Correa isn't the only Astros player with a message to fans. Third baseman Alex Bregman also took to Instagram to talk to his fans about coronavirus."Really take this serious. Especially people our age, young people," Bregman said. "It may not affect you, but it can affect people you love and care about."Outfielder Josh Reddick also posted on Instagram, saying that he appreciates the extra family time social distancing has brought on.The players' messages come as thousands of young people were spotted in large crowds on beaches around the U.S., vacationing for spring break."This is a virus that's affecting a lot of people, a lot of families," Correa said."If we fight through this as a common goal, we'll get through this and we'll flatten the curve."