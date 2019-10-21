'Astros Baby' born right as the team took the field in Game 6

Baby Mateo Sebastian Morales arrived just in time for the World Series.
He was born Saturday just as the Astros took the field for ALCS Game 6.
SEE ALSO: Premature baby born 1 pound growing and rooting for 'Stros
In the video above you can see the newborn all decked out in his Astros gear.
Mateo is a healthy 19 inches long and ready for the Astros to 'take it back' in the World Series.
