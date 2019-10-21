'Astros Baby' born right as the team took the field in Game 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5629167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marshall's mom said he started smiling this week. We think the Astros had something to do with it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As of Saturday night, the Astros have a new fan and a good luck charm.Baby Mateo Sebastian Morales arrived just in time for the World Series.He was born Saturday just as the Astros took the field for ALCS Game 6.In the video above you can see the newborn all decked out in his Astros gear.Mateo is a healthy 19 inches long and ready for the Astros to 'take it back' in the World Series.