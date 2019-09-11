Sports

Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

FLORIDA -- Former Oakland Raider wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his former trainer according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Florida.

The federal lawsuit claims that Brown 'exploited, sexually assaulted, and raped' his trainer several times over a period of two years.

According the suit, Brown met his trainer, a former gymnast, while the two were student athletes at Central Michigan University.

VIDEO: Antonio Brown's bizarre summer as a Raider summed up in 2 minutes

After graduating, she started an athletic training company and Brown hired her.

The suit claims that Brown preyed on his victim "kindness and her religious devotion, casting himself as a person equally dedicated to his religious faith and someone she could trust. In reality, he used manipulation and false promises to lure her into his world, and once there, he sexually assaulted and raped her."

A spokesperson for Antonio Brown released this statement Tuesday afternoon: "Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to protect other professional athletes against false accusations."



Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders last week and is currently signed with the New England Patriots, and was previously an all-pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrapenflsex assaultu.s. & worldoakland raidersnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men and a woman charged with bestiality
Daycare van carrying children flips upside down
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
2 reports of primate on the loose in Santa Fe in 2 days
Texas A&M student said e-cigarettes landed him in ICU
3 Houston teens hospitalized after vaping: health officials
Houston Democratic debate: Road closures you need to know
Show More
Economy looms large for students before Democratic debate
Can Warren go head-to-head with Trump?
ABC13 Evening News for September 10, 2019
Scattered downpours will fizzle this evening
Your drive on I-10 in Baytown could run into major road block
More TOP STORIES News