Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape

FLORIDA -- Former Oakland Raider wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his former trainer according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Florida.The federal lawsuit claims that Brown 'exploited, sexually assaulted, and raped' his trainer several times over a period of two years.According the suit, Brown met his trainer, a former gymnast, while the two were student athletes at Central Michigan University.After graduating, she started an athletic training company and Brown hired her.The suit claims that Brown preyed on his victim "kindness and her religious devotion, casting himself as a person equally dedicated to his religious faith and someone she could trust. In reality, he used manipulation and false promises to lure her into his world, and once there, he sexually assaulted and raped her."A spokesperson for Antonio Brown released this statement Tuesday afternoon: "Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to protect other professional athletes against false accusations."Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders last week and is currently signed with the New England Patriots, and was previously an all-pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers.