Alief Hastings football prepared to make state championship run

Alief Hastings High School ready for new season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Alief Hastings High School football program is gearing up for the 2018 season. After finishing 6-2 overall with a 5-1 district record, it resulted in a first-round playoff exit against Dickinson. But with last season behind the Bears and focus now turned on a new season with a multitude of talent, they are ready for a state championship run.

"We have a lot of expectations for our young men right now," said David Martel, head coach of Alief Hastings football. He said expectations rise due to multiple players from last seasons squad returning.

"These kids are hungry and they want more," Martel said, saying that the community and school deserve a state championship for their support.

Jevon Leon was the 2017 District 23-6a defensive MVP and has stuck to the same routine this summer. Work and football have been the story so far. Leon said he will eat, work out, go work at Randall's and repeat that every day.

Leon alluded to the talent on the defensive end and feels the chemistry will continue to grow, making the production grow. Leon currently has 22 offers from colleges.

Gerred Wiltz is another anchor on the defensive end. He said he wants to show everyone that Alief Hastings is the program it used to be, always ready to dominate on the field.

"As hard as we work, I feel like we can make a state run," Wiltz said.
Ja'Corey Benjamin is a versatile player, playing both cornerback and wide receiver. Benjamin's competitiveness can be contagious as he strives for excellence on the field.

"We're coming back even harder this year," Benjamin said.

Javon Williams was the 2017 23-6a offensive MVP as a quarterback and said he loves the youth in the receiving core. He said he takes the role of teaching his teammates and being an all-around leader.

"With the success we had last year, we just want to repeat it and go further," Williams said.

