UIL State: 3 Houston teams fall short of state championship

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- With 12 semifinal games on the slate, only one Houston team advanced to the title game.After a magical run of 25-straight wins for the Klein Forest Eagles, it all came to an end against the Duncanville Panthers.A back and forth game inside the Alamodome eventually saw Duncanville take a 73-69 lead, holding on for the win and the championship.Also at the state basketball tournament were the North Shore Mustangs and the Jack Yates Lions.North Shore fell to the eventual champion, Duncanville, in a rematch of the epic football state championship from December.Yates also fell in the state semifinal round to Oak Cliff Family and Faith High School, who eventually won the title on a buzzer beater over Liberty Hill.