UIL State: 3 Houston teams fall short of state championship

Duncanville denies Klein Forest a chance at their first basketball state championship in school history.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- With 12 semifinal games on the slate, only one Houston team advanced to the title game.

After a magical run of 25-straight wins for the Klein Forest Eagles, it all came to an end against the Duncanville Panthers.

A back and forth game inside the Alamodome eventually saw Duncanville take a 73-69 lead, holding on for the win and the championship.

Also at the state basketball tournament were the North Shore Mustangs and the Jack Yates Lions.

North Shore fell to the eventual champion, Duncanville, in a rematch of the epic football state championship from December.

North Shore wins state championship on 'Hail Mary'

Yates also fell in the state semifinal round to Oak Cliff Family and Faith High School, who eventually won the title on a buzzer beater over Liberty Hill.

Highlights of Oak Cliff's 80-74 win over Jack Yates
Highlights of Yates and Oak Cliff semifinal game



