'Go Go Astros' tune from the '80s revived by high school choir

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Ready for a throwback?
Houstonians who were around in the '80s and visited the Astrodome might remember Mack Hayes' song "Go Go Astros."
To cheer the team on in the American League Championship Series, the Clear Creek Choir did its own cover of the nostalgic tune.
The arrangement was put together by the school's head choir director, James Park.
Check out the video above for their beautiful rendition!
