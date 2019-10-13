Houston bakery uses unsold Yankees cookies for batting practice: Video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One Houston bakery showed the New York Yankees who's boss in an Instagram video Saturday evening.El Bolillo Bakery said they made Astros and Yankees cookies in the spirit of competition, but the Yankees cookies didn't sell.Luckily, they had they perfect idea of what to do with the leftover cookies.The video above show's them using the cookies for "batting practice," smashing them into hundreds of pieces in the bakery parking lot.In a witty caption they said, "El Bolillo Bakery- 1, Famous NY Bakery- 0. Any challengers?"