Texans receiver Nico Collins out for at least a month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans moved Nico Collins to the reserve/injured list Wednesday.

That means they'll play without the NFL's leading receiver for at least a month.

DeMeco Ryans took measure of a big loss for the Texans' offense.

"Unfortunately, we'll not have Nico. (He's a) great player, has been a great player all year for us. Best receiver in the League. But he'll take the time to get healthy," Ryans said, adding that Collins will be back at some point this season.

The Texans know hamstring injuries need time to heal, and they also understand they have to move on without him for now.

In an apparent nod to Collins and his desire to compete and play alongside his teammates, Xavier Hutchinson told ABC13 his main concern is Collins's mental outlook while he works to rehab his injury.

"I just really care about how he's doing mentally," Hutchinson said. "Just looking out for him. I respect him, and I care about him a lot."

Hutchinson is one of the players who will be expected to fill the void while Collins recovers. No one can replace what Collins has brought to the Texans offense this season: 32 catches for an NFL-best, 567 yards, and three touchdowns.

But Hutchinson will be ready.

"I've always tried to prepare like I was a starter," he said. "I think that's helped me out a lot."

Of course, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell will be counted on, as well, along with other weapons like tight end Dalton Schultz.

Starting running back Joe Mixon did not participate in today's practice.

But as a backup, Dameon Pierce returned to some work in the field. The Texans are hopeful Pierce will be able to play Sunday at New England.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

