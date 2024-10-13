Houston Texans thump New England Patriots in Joe Mixon's return from injury

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Texans dominated in a 41-21 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Early in the first quarter, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with wide receiver Tank Dell for the 2-yard touchdown to obtain the 7-0 lead over New England. With about three minutes left in the first quarter, Stroud found running back Joe Mixon, who returned after a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, for the 10-yard touchdown to boost Houston's lead to 14-0.

The Patriots broke their scoring drought after starting rookie quarterback Drake Maye found wideout Kayshon Boutte for the 40-yard touchdown to narrow Houston's lead to 14-7 as the second quarter came to a close.

At halftime, Houston led over the Patriots 14-7.

In the third quarter, the Texans looked to gain momentum with Stroud connecting with wideout Stefon Diggs for the 10-yard touchdown to increase Houston's lead to 21-7. Texans placekicker Ka'imi Fairbairn contributed with two field goal attempts to enhance the lead to 27-7. New England was quiet in the second quarter until Patriots' Maye found tight end Hunter Henry for the 6-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-14.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, Texans' Mixon rushed left end to complete the 20-yard touchdown to widen Houston's lead to 34-14. Despite Houston's extensive lead, Patriots' Maye connected with wideout Demario Douglas for the 35-yard touchdown to put the game 34-21. To answer back, Texans running back Dameon Pierce rushed right end for 54 yards to give Houston its final lead to 41-21.

In Houston's win over New England, Texans' Stroud completed 20-of-31 passes for 192 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Not to mention, Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. finished the game with a career-high of 3 sacks.

As of Week 6, Houston improves to 5-1 and reigns atop in the AFC South.

The Texans now extend their winning streak to three games, and will continue their road trip against the Green Bay Packers for Week 7.