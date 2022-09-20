HPD bodycam video shows woman run from her kidnapper before suspect killed

Houston police released video showing a woman's tense escape from her kidnapper before officers confront the suspect and later open fire on him.

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released dramatic body-worn camera footage of a hostage situation that led to a shootout on Aug. 23.

In one particular snippet of video, you can see a Houston police officer yelling, "Come here! Come here," to the woman hostage as she runs through a shootout for her life.

A few weeks later, new video shows the officer trying to comfort the woman.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man accused of kidnapping ex and coworker shot to death by HPD in Splendora, police say

"You're OK," he repeatedly said.

"Thank you! Thank you! Thank you," she told him.

The videos, which were just released by the Houston Police Department, show multiple officers responding to an incident that began at a Greenspoint business, and ended along the highway in Splendora.

Officers said 52-year-old Melvin Porter allegedly took a woman hostage who worked at his ex-girlfriend's office in Houston's Greenspoint area.

Porter's ex-girlfriend then offered to switch places with the first hostage.

On Aug. 23, Porter forced his ex-girlfriend to drive all the way to Splendora, when she said she had to use the restroom. As she pulled over into a gas station, police moved in.

SEE ALSO: Only on 13: Dad of woman who escaped ex-boyfriend reveals she and the ex haven't dated for years

HPD officers' bodycam shows several incidents where gunfire could be heard, even before officers got out of their patrol car.

Officers can be seen ducking for cover as gunfire continued. The woman can be seen running away from the car where she was being held hostage.

Porter was killed after being shot by police. His hostage got away unharmed. And none of the four officers who opened fire were struck. You can hear and see officers taking cover as shots were fired.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.