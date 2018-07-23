Splendora High School to host active shooting drill on Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

An active shooter drill at Splendora High School will prepare officers on what to do if the worst case scenario should ever unfold there. (KTRK)

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live near Splendora High School, you might see a mock situation unfolding Wednesday along FM 2090.

Splendora ISD says it will conduct an active shooter drill at the high school that involves multiple first responders. The drill may last for several hours.

SISD police describe the drill as being realistic in nature, with participants acting as victims of an active shooter.

First responders will learn how to act, from the first reports of gunfire to an evacuation of the entire building.

The district says traffic on FM 2090 may be impacted by the drill, so if you drive this road to work, you may want to seek alternate routes.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shooteremergency drilltexas newsstudent safetyschool safetySplendora
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon
Yes, UBER drivers can live stream Houston rides
Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
Armed scarecrow found guarding 10,000 marijuana plants
Celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday with $1 for a dozen
TxDOT crews dispatched to fix pothole on 610 South Loop
Show More
Mugshot released of ex-press secretary indicted over emails
5 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
Alleged carjacker crashes into tree after officer opens fire
Stolen bird worth $10K returned to owner
More News