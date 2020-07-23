Katy Special Olympics athletes use their skills to help community

KATY, TX (KTRK) -- With Special Olympics games and practices canceled due to COVID19, the state's largest team is changing its focus.Members are now spending their time volunteering at local food pantries.The Katy Wolf Pack was founded in 1999."We started out with six athletes and one sport, which was Track," explained Head Coach Don Wolf. "When we're not together, it's like, 'Wow, how's so and so doing?'"Since COVID19 hit, members have been volunteering with Katy Christian Ministries twice a week, making sure shelves are clean and stocked."I like this because we're giving back to the community and becoming so helpful," said member Tori Shorthose.