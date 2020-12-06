Science

SpaceX launches Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station

SpaceX launched its first uncrewed Dragon cargo ship Sunday in a mission bound for the International Space Station.

The rocket lifted off at 11:17 a.m. EDT from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Once it arrives, it will be the first time two Dragon capsules will be docked at the space station at the same time.

The Dragon is scheduled to dock Sunday afternoon.

The capsule is carrying 6,400 pounds of supplies, experiment hardware and other gear for astronauts aboard the space station, including Christmas goodies.

Sunday's launch follows a series of successful missions this year by the private company.
