Montrose company creates hilarious quarantine-themed cards

MONTROSE (KTRK) -- Like so many other businesses, Space Montrose has been forced to close its doors.

But, you can't shut down creativity!

"Right now everybody is doing anything we can to connect, you know, to still feel like we're all together in this," said Leila Peraza, who owns the store with her husband, Carlos Peraza.

The Perazas also own a card company with another couple, Tyler and Matthew Mendez.

Together, they're creating Quarantine-themed cards.

They're therapeutic for both the creators and those who receive them.

"I think the key is keeping our minds busy right now," said Tyler Mendez. "I know we have a lot of free time and a lot of screen time, but I think stepping away from the screen and focusing on something creative is really productive and really good for our minds."

Some of the cards are funny. Others are touching. But, they're all relatable.

"I think at a time like this, comedy and togetherness is what it's all about," explained Matthew Mendez. "We're trying to be more communal, try to speak to things people are feeling."

"We thought that we were all different, but right now, we're living very similar lives," said Carlos Peraza. "Same problems, same situations. Same conversations."

If you'd like to order some cards, go here:

http://www.spacemontrose.com

http://www.papervibeshou.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/PaperVibesHou
