With multiple pursuits into space being launched recently, we checked in with a rocket program at Brazoswood High School, where 18 teens used teamwork and their collective intelligence to lift off!

HOUSTON, Texas -- As Houston - and the world - celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing and Neil Armstrong's one small step for mankind, and Texans toast this gregarious woman's space flight with Jeff Bezos (also on July 20), our space center has a treat for future space travelers and fans of all things cosmos. Space Center Houston , the city's portal for astro travel, is hosting Astronaut Days , a chance for guests to meet an astronaut, train like an astronaut, have breakfast with an astronaut (always fun), and more.The new summer event runs August 5-8 at the Space Center Houston's expansive campus.