18 Texas students band together to launch their own rocket

The 18 students are a part of the Goddard Rocket Program, which operates in schools across several states.
The rocket engineering program aims to challenge students, forcing them to create their curriculum using their own strengths.
Our rocketry students will be on @ABC13News tv today at 4PM! Steve Campion just finished interviewing them on the recent launch and Goddard Rocketry program. Watch on local news or online at https://t.co/ZY1J5Kfelt. #FromHereAnythingIsPossible #BISDpride @BwoodBucs @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/iKvqWnk0ob— Brazosport ISD (@BrazosportISD) July 20, 2021
Chris McLeod is the instructor and said the district started the program in 2012.
"Since then, we've grown to a three-year program," he said. "That includes this Goddard-level course, where they basically try to set a world record with a hybrid rocket. This year, the rocket was 18-feet-long. It weighed 250, 260 pounds, fully fueled. It had a 7-inch diameter, which is actually the most optimized rocket that they've ever built in the program."
McLeod said they don't know if the group hit the record. He said there was a technical issue with the U.S. Army's radar tracking.
Despite the glitch, the program is inspiring the next generation of space explorers.
