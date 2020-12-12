1 dead in shooting along Southwest Freeway feeder road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was shot to death Saturday along a busy southwest Houston freeway, police said.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 11300 block of Southwest Freeway on the inbound feeder road near West Bellfort.

The victim was found inside a car that had crashed into a guardrail, according to witnesses.

Houston police homicide investigators were on the scene Saturday morning working to find out what exactly happened and the identity of the victim.

The incident was the latest in a series of deadly shootings overnight across the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderhouston police departmenthomicide investigationhomicidegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 fatal shootings in 12 hours across Houston
Southbound 59 closed at 288 split due to truck rollover
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
FDA chief calls reports of White House threats 'inaccurate'
Foggy start on Saturday before rain returns Sunday
Amber Alert issued for north Texas 6-year-old
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Dec. 12
Show More
Sugar Land ballpark shines bright with 3 million lights for holidays
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine likely to be rare: UNC doctor
1 dead after gunman shoots at family
Man shot to death after returning home from store
More TOP STORIES News