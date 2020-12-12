1 dead in shooting along Southwest Freeway feeder road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was shot to death Saturday along a busy southwest Houston freeway, police said.It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 11300 block of Southwest Freeway on the inbound feeder road near West Bellfort.The victim was found inside a car that had crashed into a guardrail, according to witnesses.Houston police homicide investigators were on the scene Saturday morning working to find out what exactly happened and the identity of the victim.The incident was the latest in a series of deadly shootings overnight across the city.