HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was shot to death Saturday along a busy southwest Houston freeway, police said.
It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 11300 block of Southwest Freeway on the inbound feeder road near West Bellfort.
The victim was found inside a car that had crashed into a guardrail, according to witnesses.
Houston police homicide investigators were on the scene Saturday morning working to find out what exactly happened and the identity of the victim.
The incident was the latest in a series of deadly shootings overnight across the city.
1 dead in shooting along Southwest Freeway feeder road
