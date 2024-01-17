Portion of I-69 northbound service road closed due to nearby warehouse fire, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large warehouse fire along Southwest Freeway prompted closures in the area Wednesday morning.

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management said the freeway's northbound service road from West Sam Houston Parkway to Bissonnet Street was closed due to the incident.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where white smoke could be seen rising from the building as firefighters poured water into the fire.

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map