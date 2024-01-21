2 killed during crash on Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet Street, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway on Sunday is underway, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the wreck happened at about 2 a.m. on US-59 at Bissonnet Street.

Officers told ABC13 that two people died from their injuries due to the crash.

Although details are limited, investigators said at least one person was ejected from a vehicle.

The police department said investigators are working to learn how many vehicles were involved, what led to the accident, or if anyone else was injured.

The freeway reopened just before 9 a.m. after being closed for several hours due to the crash.