Mom claims 3-year-old son with autism was kicked off flight for refusing to wear a mask

MIDLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mother claims she and her two children were kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight after her 3-year-old son with autism refused to wear a mask.It happened as they were coming back home to Houston from Midland, Texas, after spending the week with family.The mom, who wished to remain anonymous, said she and her family flew on Southwest Airlines last week with no issues but were refused service when trying to return home on Monday."We're getting close to the runway," she explained. "They're going over the security safety features and all that, and the flight attendant walks by and tells me that he has to put a mask on. So, I try to put the mask on him. He is 3 and has autism and sensory processing disorders, so he wouldn't keep the mask on."That's when she claims the flight attendant alerted the captain who asked her son to put the mask on again before returning the plane back to the gate."So the captain went back to the front, then he went over the loudspeaker and said that he had a non-compliant passenger that refused to wear a mask and follow the policies so they were heading back to the gate," the mother said. "We had to head back to the gate. They have an escort take us back to the plane to get all of our luggage off the plane, and then they proceeded to write up my 3-year-old for noncompliance to their policy."In July, Southwest and American Airlines announced they were tightening their face mask rules by eliminating exceptions for medical reasons.Only children under 2 are exempt from the policy.The mother told Eyewitness News she wasn't aware of the change and had no issues with her son not wearing a mask on their Southwest Airlines flight last week. Now, she said they're trying to figure out how to get back home."I agree with the mask policy," she said. "I wear my mask everywhere I go. It's not an issue, but you've got to have some kind of exemption, especially for people with disabilities, [and] kids with disabilities. I mean, no 3-year-old, who is autistic and has sensory processing disorder, is going to put anything on their face. He's supposed to wear glasses. I can't even get him to wear his glasses to help him see. He just doesn't understand. He doesn't like things touching his face, so he's not going to put a mask on."Southwest Airlines sent Eyewitness News the following statement: