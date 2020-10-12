Southwest will come back to Bush Intercontinental Airport after 16-year absence

We decided to see how our north side looks in Chicago and Houston. Keep your eyes here in the coming months for route specifics. pic.twitter.com/rtBTUCd1hN — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 12, 2020

"Houston Airports is excited to soon welcome @SouthwestAir to @iah — the nation’s number one Skytrax ranked airport.” - Mario Diaz | Director of Aviation - Houston Airports pic.twitter.com/KzyBgpgi1q — HoustonAirports (@AirportsHouston) October 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Southwest Airlines is planning a return to George Bush Intercontinental Airport next year, once again establishing service out of two Houston airports at the same time.The budget carrier announced it will begin service at IAH in the first half of 2021.The last time Southwest operated out of the airport located just off the North Beltway was in 2005. For the 25 years before that, the airline operated simultaneously out of both Intercontinental and Hobby Airport.In fact, the airline said it used Intercontinental as one of three airports it operated from on its first day of operation back in June 1971.The return to IAH was announced hand-in-hand with Southwest also planning simultaneous service out of two airports in Chicago."Southwest owes decades of success to our Employees and Customers who have supported our business in Chicago and Houston," said Southwest CEO and Chairman Gary Kelly. "Today's announcement furthers our commitment to both cities as we add service to share Southwest's value and Hospitality with more leisure and business travelers."Schedules and fares from IAH will be released at a later time.Southwest's impact on Houston is significant. According to the airline, it provides nearly 4,000 jobs to the city.