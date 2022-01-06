Texas-based Southwest Airlines takes off with spring break fare sale

DALLAS, Texas -- Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. comes to our rescue with a newly launched spring sale featuring fares as low as $39 one-way.
(A great deal, obviously, although not as sale-y as 2021's $29 one-way fare.)
According to a release, travelers can start booking flights through Jan. 6, 2022, for travel taking place Jan. 18 - May 18. Hopefully the omicron variant will have subsided by then and there will be no new variant to take its place. And hopefully, the weather will improve; Southwest and other airlines have canceled or delayed hundreds of flights in the past week due to wintry storms.
Continue reading post at ABC13's partners Houston CultureMap.
