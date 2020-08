Southland Conference postpones fall sports amid COVID-19 pandemic

Football

Volleyball

Women's soccer

Cross country

Abilene Christian University

University of Central Arkansas

Houston Baptist University

University of the Incarnate Word

Lamar University

McNeese State University

University of New Orleans

Nicholls State University

Northwestern State University

Sam Houston State University

Southeastern Louisiana University

Stephen F. Austin State University

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Statement from SHSU Director of Athletics @BobbyWilliamsAD following this morning's decision from the Southland Conference regarding the 2020 fall competition season. #EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/rbkGgc0r1r — Sam Houston State Athletics (@BearkatSports) August 13, 2020

FRISCO, Texas (KTRK) -- The Southland Conference postponed all fall sports because of growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to explore the possibility of holding competition in the spring semester, they announced Thursday in a statement.The following sports will be affected:Presidents of the 13 Southland members authorized planning for spring semester championship events for volleyball, soccer and cross country, they wrote in a statement."Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr. Houston Davis, board chair and president of the University of Central Arkansas said.This affects the following universities in the conference:HBU shared the following statement in response to the cancellation on their website Bobby Williams, the SHSU director of athletics, released the statement below on Twitter Thursday morning.