What's changed? ERCOT issued no conservation requests this summer

A Rice University professor points out to ABC13 that Texas has generated enough energy this summer, but he said there's room for improvement.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are times when we all have to pick the lesser of two evils.

Nyla Vela was outside reading a book near Levy Park at lunchtime this afternoon. There were air-conditioned spaces just a few steps away, so why did she sit in the oppressive heat?

"It got a little cold," Vela said of her previous reading location.

The heat won out in this instance, but that didn't stop her from making the following admission.

"It's been really hot," she laughed. "It's been rough."

Things would have been even rougher with insufficient electricity this summer. ERCOT has not made any announcements this season requesting that you conserve energy, a stark contrast to how things were in summer 2023.

It's been less hot this year, but that's not the only factor, according to Rice University's Dr. Daniel Cohan.

"We've had tremendous growth in solar farms and battery storage," the engineering professor said. "Battery storage has been doubling every year, and solar is doubling every other year. You get enough of those doublings and these end up being substantial slices of the power mix."

Cohan said Texas is building solar farms faster than any state in history, adding that recent months have set records for the amount of solar energy used in the state.

So, what grade would the professor give the grid this summer?

"The state certainly gets a 'B-plus' or an 'A' for having enough power to go around statewide," Cohan said, following that comment with a reminder that not every element of the grid deserves a high score.

"The grid is down near an 'F' in terms of its ability to bring the power back online after we get hit by a hurricane," he said.

Cohan used Hurricane Beryl as an example of that being the case, saying we need to create "a more resilient grid" overall.

