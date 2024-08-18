Cooling centers: Where to find relief in Houston with SE Texas' weekend Heat Advisory

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston has opened several cooling centers across the area on Sunday to relieve residents from the ongoing heat wave.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Southeast Texas Sunday, and triple-digit temperatures are expected to last through Tuesday.

The city announced that Houston libraries, except for the Central Library downtown, will serve as cooling centers during normal business hours on Saturday and Sunday. Select community centers are expected to open throughout the city starting at 10 a.m.

Free rides are available to cooling centers by contacting 3-1-1.

Fonde Community Center, 110 Sabine St., Houston, TX, 77007: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St., Houston, TX, 77009: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Acres Home Multi-service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX, 77091: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood Dr., Houston, TX 77026: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St., Houston, TX 77011

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd., Houston, TX, 77051: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.