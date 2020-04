HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An encounter with police officers at a gas station ended with a struggle and a man's death early Saturday.It happened in the 5500 block of South Shaver St. around 12:45 a.m.Police said they found a car about 100 yards from a Pemex gas station, where there was a struggle to arrest the man in the parking lot.The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.ABC13 has reached out to HPD for further comment.