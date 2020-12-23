movie news

Pixar's film 'Soul' 'couldn't have come at a better time,' co-star Questlove says

By Alicia Vitarelli
PHILADELPHIA -- Debuting on Disney+ Christmas Day, the highly anticipated animated Disney-Pixar film "Soul" asks the big question: What is it that makes you you?

The film tells the story of Joe Gardner, a middle school band teacher voiced by Jamie Foxx.

"Like a lot of us, he's living day to day and thinking that if he could just achieve this one thing he really wants to do, then his life will really start," co-star Tina Fey told our sister station 6abc in Philadelphia. "But his life has been happening this whole time."

Fey plays 22, a soul who has never been born and wants to keep it that way.

"With this story, we are able to explore the idea of personality and spirit and purpose in life," Fey says.

The message of Pixar's groundbreaking film "Soul" will melt your heart and touch your soul with its historic cast and life-affirming message. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at how the studio's first Black lead came to be.



Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson plays Curly, one of Joe Gardner's former students who gives him his big break.

"Joe Gardner is a person who had a spark and had a flame and somehow his passion turned into a job," Questlove said. "Add to that that it's happening in 2020, when a lot of us are going through the same thing -- it couldn't have come at a better time."

Questlove also helped creators choose the film's background music.

"They told me who the characters were and I asked every question under the sun about that character, and I figured out what they would listen to," he said, thrilled to have this task in the film.

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx told ABC7's entertainment reporter George Pennacchio that the new movie 'Soul' offers an uplifting message to everyone. "This movie's about helping someone, helping someone see the world in a different way," said Foxx.



But it's 22 who helps Joe reconnect with his soul.

"People should watch 'Soul' on Christmas Day because it's a perfect movie to remind how lucky we are to be alive," Fey says.

"Soul" will be available to stream Christmas Day exclusively on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.
