California man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days rescued by sheriff's deputies

Sonoma Co. deputies rescue man stuck in farm equipment for 2 days

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A man was rescued from the shaft of a vineyard fan outside Santa Rosa Tuesday morning after being stuck there for two days, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The man told deputies he crawled into the tight space because he wanted to take pictures of the farm equipment.

However, deputies say they found more methamphetamine on him than camera equipment.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office wants to charge him for trespassing and drug possession, along with violating his probation and pre-trial release agreement.
