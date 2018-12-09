Three Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say two Sonic employees and their manager were arrested after ecstasy was reportedly found in a child's meal.

TAYLOR, Texas (KTRK) --
Three employees at a Sonic Drive-In were arrested after an ecstasy pill was found in a kid's meal.

According to police, the 11-year-old sister was unwrapping 4-year-old brother's hamburger and found the pill.

"When she opened the wrapping, she noticed a pill. Being an 11-year-old, she asked her parents if this was candy," Taylor Chief of Police Henry Fluck said at a press conference.

The parents took the entire meal to the police station where a field test came back positive for ecstasy.

Officers arrested manager, 30-year-old Tanisha Dancer, along with two workers, 35-year-old Jonathan Roberson and 22-year-old Jose Molina.

Authorities said Dancer, who had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation, was found to have three more of the pills hidden in her clothing when corrections officers booked her at the Williamson County Jail.

She now faces felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.

Police also arrested Roberson on the scene for having four outstanding warrants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestdrug arrestfast food restaurantTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Colts defense ends Texans winning streak at 9 games
Yolanda Ford beats 24-year Mayor Allen Owen in Missouri City
Teens reportedly pull gun out on clerk while robbing smoke shop
President Trump's undocumented employees break their silence
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
Altus Foundation brings Tyra Banks to annual Houston Gala
Parents arrested after 7 children found living in house of filth
Legoland offering kids free birthday admission in 2019
Show More
Good Samaritan blocks suspects in police chase
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
Doughnut shop owner gets hot coffee thrown in face
Police searching for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash
Man shot and killed at business in NE Houston
More News