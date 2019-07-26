Society

Young cancer fighters hit the dance floor at downtown prom

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can't beat having prom at the House of Blues downtown.

For pediatric cancer patients at MD Anderson and their families, it's a sense of normalcy.

The prom night is part of a weeklong camp for kids called Camp H-Town. It's put on by the Four Seasons Hotel and MD Anderson.

"I bet they think it's awesome," says Isaiah Ferguson, who has been a part of the camp for two years.

He's also two years in remission after being treated at MD Anderson for cancer.

Thursday, he enjoyed prom night with others like him and those who are fighting now.

"I'm just trying to inspire other people that are going through (what I went through) to have a good time," Ferguson said.

"Having cancer isn't fun," said Richard Gorlick, head of Children's Cancer Hospital at MD Anderson. "(But) this is, this is wonderful. It's a week to sort of forget about what they're going through and do something different."

"It allows the child that can't go far from the hospital to go to camp," Robin Segesta said.

She and her husband, Tom, who is the GM at the Four Seasons, started the camp. They say it's an opportunity to treat these kids.

"They get to have fun together and it's just a wonderful, wonderful week," Tom Segesta said.

For these kids and their families, it means everything.

"It's a chance to give everybody the opportunity to have fun on the same level," Ferguson said.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhealthmd anderson cancer centerpromcancer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News