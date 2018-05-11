SOCIETY

How you can help 'Stamp Out Hunger' in Houston on Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

You can help feed our homeless and hungry neighbors this weekend, and all it takes is a little time and a few cans of food. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mail carriers are again coming together to help feed our less fortunate neighbors, but they need your help this weekend.

The National Association of Letter Carriers kicks off its annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive Saturday.

For one day, letter carriers will collect non-perishable food donations left near mailboxes along postal routes in the greater Houston area.

The goal for the 26th annual drive is to collect 300,000 pounds of food. Donations will benefit the Houston Food Bank.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessfood driveu.s. & worldbuzzworthygood newsmailmanHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News