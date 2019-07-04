COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- Through the help of the internet, a Colorado woman made sure a decades-old letter from a soldier to his wife made it back to his family.
"My darling Marge, I got your letter today and one from mom," read Kathy Hadduck.
Those are the handwritten words Sgt. Johnie Watkins penned to his wife, Marge, in March of 1946.
Hadduck believed the soldier may have been in the Pacific Theatre at the end of the war, given the fact that the return address was an Army Post Office in San Francisco.
According to KRDO, the letter is filled with poignant observations and reflections.
"Sixteen men were sent home tonight and 10 more are to go tomorrow and the next day," Hadduck read. "I sure feel bad when I see them all go and I just seem to stay on and on."
Hadduck managed to track down Johnie Arthur Watkins the third on social media.
Watkins told KRDO there were hundreds of letters just like this one but when his mom passed away last week, the letters she left behind were too much for him handle.
"It feels good to have them back again. I had many of them since she just passed away I made the decision not to read them," Watkins said.
Watkins said he threw the letters out but does plan to read the one Hadduck has returned.
Woman returns decades-old letter to WWII veteran's family
