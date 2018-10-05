SOCIETY

Woman crochets Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dolls for a good cause

Lauren Glassberg has the details.

QUEENS, New York --
Since June, Diana Basmajian has spent her free time crocheting Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice she so deeply admires.

"For me, she brings a voice to the voiceless," says Basmajian.

These little dolls are Basmajian's way of doing the same.

"I wanted to do something to encourage people to give new donations, because I was noticing even myself, I wasn't able to contribute more to non-profits," she said.

If you make at least a $50 donation to an organization that supports women, Basmajian will send you a doll.

At one point, the demands for the doll covered Basmajian's costs.

Basmajian has spent about $1,000 on supplies and postage, but her dolls have raised more than $10,000 for charities.

Each doll takes about four hours, and she has yet to send one to Ginsburg.

"I may be a little nervous to send one, to be honest," Basmajian says.

Basmajian would love to march for the causes she believes in, but she has multiple sclerosis, and crocheting is how she makes her voice heard.

For more information on Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dolls:

Facebook: CLICK HERE
Email: rbgmedoll@gmail.com
Website CLICK HERE
