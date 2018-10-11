SOCIETY

Win a free BCycle membership for supporting breast cancer awareness

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Starting this month, you can do some good on your commute, and "Pedal For The Cure."

Susan G. Komen Houston and Houston BCycle have partnered to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.

Two bright pink bikes have joined the fleet of 475 bikes around the city.

If you rent one of those pink bikes and post a photo with the hashtag #PedalForTheCure, you could win a free monthly BCycle Membership.

Or, simply donate $20 to Komen Houston, and BCycle will send you an email promo for a free Monthly Membership.

October is breast cancer awareness month - but the "Pedal for The Cure" promotion runs all the way through April.

For more details, visit komen-houston.org/pedal-for-the-cure.
