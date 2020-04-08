Whole Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19

We have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and sanitation protocols across all stores and facilities, on top of our standard stringent protocols.

We are operating under social distancing guidelines in our stores and facilities, ensuring that interaction between Team Members and between Team Members and customers can happen at a safe distance.

We are closing stores up to two hours early to give our Team Members more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An employee at the Whole Foods Market in Montrose has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson.The market, which is located at 701 Waugh Dr., was cleaned and disinfected. Officials said the team member is at home on self-quarantine.