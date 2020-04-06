coronavirus texas

2 H-E-B workers in Houston area reportedly test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two H-E-B employees in Houston have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

ABC13 obtained information sent to workers Monday through a text alert that read the workers are employed at the Bunker Hill location, which is along the Katy Freeway.

"All Partners who were in direct contact with the confirmed case have been notified directly," the message read.

RELATED: Grocery stores roll out safety improvements to protect employees, customers
Some grocery stores are only letting a certain amount of shoppers in which means you might have to wait in line to just get in!



"Our Medical Advisors believe your risk is minimum," the alert said, adding that anyone with concerns should talk to their store leader or manager.

SEE ALSO: How to protect yourself when handling groceries and food
Here's how to protect yourself when you go grocery shopping.



It did not give information on whether store operations would be affected.

While it did not confirm the test results or the location, H-E-B explained in a statement what it is doing in the event of a positive case:

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected. Through early preparation, continuous guidance, strong sanitation and proper social distancing efforts, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our Partners and are grateful that Texas has experienced fewer cases than the national average. We must all work to #SlowTheSpreadTexas. At impacted locations, all directly affected Partners are notified and provided medical advice, each location is deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times. Customers can visit their store's website to see when an affected Partner last worked in their store. Our primary focus is keeping our Partners and customers safe."

Last week in the Houston area, three CVS employees tested positive for coronavirus, prompting two stores to shut down. Both locations are now back open.

Two Amazon employees, including one in the Katy area and the other at a warehouse on Ella, also tested positive in recent weeks.

The video above is from a previous story.
