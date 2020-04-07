Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers test positive for COVID-19

Hundreds of Southwest Airlines employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the airline said Tuesday.Though the company did not confirm the exact number of employees affected, it released this statement:This comes hours after American Airlines announced a number of its flight attendants also tested positive for COVID-19.Southwest Airlines flies out of Houston primarily from Hobby airport and is based in Dallas.International air travel to and from the U.S. is virtually shut down, and domestic flights have continued but to reduced schedules across carriers.